Exams season: What kind of diet should be taken and why?

Examinations can cause stress not only for children, but also for their parents and caregivers. It is crucial to maintain good health during exams and food can play a significant role. Food not only provides the necessary energy to feel focused and alert, but it also serves as a source of comfort for many individuals. However, some types of food can cause gastritis, abdominal discomfort, bloating, sleepiness, and lethargy. Therefore, it is important to consider the type and quantity of food consumed before and during exams.

To determine the correct type of food to eat during exams, it is necessary to understand what happens to the human body during this stressful period. Exams require planning, scheduling, and organizing, just like a good diet. A balanced diet helps students manage stress, prepare effectively, and reduce anxiety during exams.

Exams are a part of every student’s academic journey and cannot be avoided. To stay nourished during these times, students should consume regular and healthy meals and snacks. Eating breakfast is an essential component of a balanced diet. Skipping breakfast can be detrimental as it leads to a drop in blood sugar levels, which affects cognition and focus, both of which are essential during exams.

During exams, students experience stress regardless of age or academic level. Planning, scheduling, and organizing meals are as important as planning for exams. A nutritious diet can help students manage stress and prepare effectively for exams.

If your child feels nauseous or nervous and avoids eating, it is important to encourage them to eat something before the exam. A heavy and filling breakfast is necessary for the brain to function efficiently during the exam. Hunger can distract children from their studies, hampering their attention and affecting their exam performance. As parents, it is important to help your child develop a healthy relationship with food and eating habits to cope with exam stress.

Certain foods can enhance alertness, memory retention, and energy levels. Protein-rich foods such as eggs, nuts, cottage cheese, and yoghurt are healthy choices for exam day. A breakfast combination of whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk, porridge, muesli, eggs, toast with jam, vegetable-rich poha, oats with nuts, fruits like bananas, apples, pears, papaya, chikoo, ragi/ sooji idli or dosa, and dry fruits and nuts are all good options to provide concentrated energy.

Yogurt is a good option as it is high in protein and can also prevent gastritis, abdominal discomfort, and bloating by maintaining gut flora. It is recommended to avoid carbohydrates and oily foods as they can induce sleepiness and cause gastritis.

To reduce stress, nutritionists suggest incorporating oranges, bananas, apples, grapes, and green leafy vegetables in the diet. Parents can help their children maintain a healthy diet during exam periods by ensuring they stay hydrated, consume small frequent meals, and include protein-rich foods. It is best to avoid sugar, salt, processed foods, and caffeine, as they can cause fluid retention, weight gain, and cravings. High-fiber foods can prevent indigestion and abdominal bloating.

Bananas are a good source of energy and can be consumed just before exams to maintain blood sugar levels and prevent mental confusion. It is important to develop healthy eating habits early on in life, and schools and families play a crucial role in this. By maintaining healthy eating habits, students can pave the way for good health and success in their careers.