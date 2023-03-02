How to hide open pores with makeup?

Large or open pores are a common issue that many people want to get rid of. However, it’s not possible to make them vanish instantly. To conceal them, you can follow a skincare routine and use makeup techniques. Celebrity makeup artist Neha Chhabra recommends cleansing your face, using a Vitamin C face serum, moisturizing your face, and applying sunscreen before starting makeup. Here are some tips for concealing large open pores with makeup:

Tip 1: Use a primer before applying makeup to create a barrier between your skin and makeup. This will also fade your skin and make it look more perfect.

Tip 2: Use a matte-base foundation to conceal large pores and uneven skin texture.

Tip 3: Apply a matte concealer to areas that require extra coverage and blend it with a dampened makeup sponge.

Tip 4: Use a translucent setting powder to reduce pores and fine wrinkles while also sealing in your makeup.

Tip 5: Use powder formulations for cheek makeup such as blush and bronzer to avoid making pores look wider. Finish with a setting spray to hold your makeup in place.

Following these tips will make your skin look flawless and prevent makeup from settling into your pores.