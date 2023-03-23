Positive thinking has the power to turn things around in your favour

Humans are inherently beings of faith who possess a deep understanding of human consciousness and have the power to create, transform, plan, organize, and manifest. As a result, they are optimistic beings who can see the positive side of things, have self-confidence and self-conviction, and can manifest their desires. Optimism and faith are closely related as they both stem from the internal experience of successfully manifesting life through desires, deeds, thoughts, words, or intentions.

Being positive is essential as it allows individuals to perceive situations and circumstances from a positive perspective, which gives them the power to turn things around in their favor. Positive individuals tend to be successful, visionary, and have profound perspectives and perceptions. In contrast, negative thoughts such as doubts, apprehensions, insecurities, fears, and phobias can be debilitating to the human body and adversely affect various biological functions.

To counter negative thoughts and emotions, individuals can silence themselves, restore their breath, spend time in nature, expand their awareness, find creative solutions to problems, and find confidence. A lack of creative solutions leads to stress, which can burn individuals out. Therefore, engaging in activities such as smelling flowers, eating fruits, meditating, being in Shavasana, taking a shower, laughing, singing, listening to music, taking a walk, dancing, being with loved ones, and venting can help individuals find clarity and solutions.

Negative thoughts don’t support growth hormones, they don’t support the nervous system. They disturb the orchestration of all the functions of our physiology and biology. Our biochemistry, our bioelectricity, and our biomechanics, all suffer a blow with all these negative emotions and negative thoughts.

