As children, we were taught that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and it was unthinkable to leave for school without eating. However, as we got older and busier, breakfast became less of a priority and we may not even realize the negative impact it has on our health. Many of us find it difficult to have a proper breakfast and end up skipping it altogether due to time constraints. However, there are quick and healthy breakfast options that can be prepared in just a couple of minutes.

Amarnath Halember, the Executive Director and CEO of NextG Apex India Pvt. Ltd., suggests high-energy nutrient-dense foods for those on the go. One such option is cereal, with cornflakes being a good choice. Simply pour the cereal into a bowl, add warm or cold milk, and perhaps some honey before the flakes become soggy. When choosing cornflakes at the grocery store, opt for cholesterol-free options that are rich in iron and vitamins.

Cornflakes are an excellent option for breakfast, as they are easy to prepare. Simply pour some crispy cornflakes into a bowl and add warm or cold milk, along with honey if desired. Always choose cholesterol-free cornflakes that are rich in iron and vitamins.

Muesli is another great option that can be prepared by pouring it into a bowl and adding milk or yogurt. To make it even healthier, consider adding some fruits and nuts, or choose a muesli that already contains these ingredients.

Eggs are a protein-rich breakfast food that can be cooked quickly. Rather than making an omelet, which can be time-consuming, try a sunny-side-up or full-fried egg. Eat it on its own or with bread or croissants to avoid snacking on junk food before lunch.

Peanut butter with multigrain or brown bread is an excellent source of nutrition and can be prepared quickly. A chocolate spread can also be used instead of peanut butter for a different taste. This breakfast will keep you full for a long time, reducing cravings throughout the day.

Finally, a smoothie with a dash of peanut butter is an excellent breakfast option. Blend your favourite fruits, half a cup of unsweetened Greek yogurt, one cup of your choice of milk, and a tablespoon of peanut butter until smooth. Drink the smoothie immediately, as the peanut butter will enhance the taste and nutritional value of the beverage.

