Many people believe that working out for longer periods of time will yield better results, but this is a common misconception about fitness. The truth is that the ideal duration of exercise depends on your fitness goals. Timing your workouts is important to ensure that you exercise enough without overdoing it. This can help you avoid losing motivation and achieve your fitness goals in a sustainable way.

It’s not healthy to spend all your time at the gym, as the saying “too much of a good thing” often applies to exercise. When you engage in challenging workouts to build strength, your body requires time to recover. While exercising can reduce stress hormones, it also produces new ones that can weaken your immune system for up to three days. Strength training involves creating small tears in muscle tissue, which then strengthen when they heal. If you don’t give your body a break of a day or two between strenuous workouts, it won’t have enough time to repair itself.

Excessive workouts can lead to failure

Overstraining can result in a disaster- for physical activity. Your immune system may perceive the strain caused by excessive training as an illness, which can make you feel tired and more susceptible to illness. The duration of your workout should depend on its intensity, with high-intensity sessions requiring less time than low-intensity ones. Be mindful of the time you spend exercising and adjust it according to the needs of your body.

Consistency is crucial

Unexpected events may occur, but that shouldn’t cause you to skip your workout routine. Consistency is key to achieving your fitness goals. If you miss a workout, don’t try to compensate by over-exerting yourself later. Instead, take a simple walk around the block on days when you can’t exercise due to unforeseen circumstances or simply don’t feel like going to the gym. Stay committed to your fitness routine. If you break your streak, you can always start again.

Related Articles Vaccination is key for long healthy life for all: Experts

Variety is important, too

You must strike a balance between your fitness schedule and other activities. But, spending hours every day only performing crunches will not give you a six-pack. If you are serious about losing weight and shaping your body, you must be practical. You will also need to put in the required effort to make it happen. If you exercise fewer than three times per week, it might be simpler to keep up your fitness. Workout four to six days a week if you want your metabolism to be in overdrive. Establish a training routine that provides variety for your body while avoiding excessive exertion.