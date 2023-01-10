General public cautioned against purchasing these properties

Hyderabad: The general public/prospective purchasers/customers have been cautioned by the Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) against purchasing in the project developed by Square Yard Factory.

The company has been advertising, marketing, and selling units in the name of ‘Golden Palms Enclave’ located at Chevella, ‘Green Square’, ‘Prime Avenue’ at Kistapur, ‘Majestic Villas’ at Rakamcharla and ‘Star Colony’ at Rakamcharla. It has not obtained any requisite approvals from concerned authorities like GHMC/HMDA/DTCP/TSRERA.

Issuing a press note, the TS RERA asserted that this is in violation of section 3(1) and 4(1) of RERA (Regulation and Development) Act 2016. It added that as per the sections, “No promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area, without registering the real estate project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under this Act.”

Cautioning the general public not to purchase units in such unregistered projects, the TS RERA suggested the prospective buyers to inquire and check the RERA website before purchasing plots/flats/villas/shops.

The details of the registered projects with TS RERA are available on the website https://rerait.telangana.gov.in/SearchList/Search.