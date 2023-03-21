Qadiyani woman embraces Islam



Acknowledging Rasulullah sallallahu alayhi wa sallam as the last prophet is the fundamental belief of Islam and it is called the belief in end of prophethood.

Apart from this belief, the Qadianis also deny many of the basic beliefs of Islam, that is why the scholars and muftis of all the religious groups of Muslims unanimously issued a fatwa that the Qadiyanis who call themselves Ahmadi Muslims should be considered expelled from the circle of Islam due to their misguided and false beliefs.



Recently, the office of the Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Trust Telangana and Andhra Pradesh received information that a Sunni girl was getting married to a Qadiani boy in Pedda Amberpet area of ​​Hyderabad city.



As soon as the information was received, Maulana Muhammad Arshad Ali Qasmi, on the instructions of the Secretary of Majlis Tahafuz Khatman Nabuwat, Maulana Wajihuddin Qasmi reached Pedda Amberpet and after investigating, it was found that the boy’s family was previously associated with Qadiani beliefs and ideas, however, a few years ago this family repented of their misguided and blasphemous beliefs and accepted Islam, but the boy’s mother was still associated with Qadianis due to some family problems.



On the occasion, she was encouraged to accept Islam and the basic beliefs of Islam were explained to her. The lady understood and recognized the clear difference between Islam and Qadianism, then she repented from her previous Qadiani beliefs and accepted of Islam.



She accepted Islam in the presence of Maulana Abdul Ahad Falahi, president of Masih Uloom Madrasa, Suryapet.