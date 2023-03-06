Haleem, Ramadan and Hyderabad

Haleem, the popular dish of Hyderabad, is an essential part of the city’s culinary heritage. During the holy month of Ramadan, Haleem takes centre stage, and the streets of Hyderabad are filled with the aroma of this delicious dish. Haleem is a slow-cooked stew made from wheat, lentils, meat, and a blend of spices, and it’s a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

The tradition of preparing and consuming Haleem during Ramadan dates back to the Nizam era, when the dish was introduced to the city. It is believed that the dish was originally created as a nutritious meal for the poor and needy during the month of Ramadan. Over the years, the dish has evolved into a culinary delight and is now an integral part of the city’s culture.

The process of preparing Haleem is a time-consuming one, and it requires patience and skill. The meat is first cooked until it’s tender and then mixed with a blend of lentils and wheat. The mixture is then slow-cooked for several hours until it becomes a thick, rich stew. The dish is seasoned with a variety of spices, including cinnamon, cloves, cumin, and cardamom, which gives it a distinct flavour and aroma.

During Ramadan, Haleem is served in almost every restaurant and street corner in Hyderabad. The dish is typically served with a side of lemon wedges, chopped onions, and coriander leaves. It is usually eaten as an evening meal, after the day-long fast is broken. Many people also choose to consume Haleem for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, as it provides them with the necessary nutrients and energy to get through the day-long fast.

The popularity of Haleem during Ramadan has made it a significant contributor to the city’s economy. It is estimated that over 1,000 tonnes of Haleem is consumed in Hyderabad during the month of Ramadan, with many restaurants and hotels generating a significant portion of their annual revenue during this time.

One of the most popular places to try Haleem in Hyderabad is the historic Charminar area, where many street vendors and small restaurants offer the dish. The area is known for its bustling streets and vibrant atmosphere, and it’s the perfect place to experience the city’s culture and cuisine.

In conclusion, Haleem is an essential part of Hyderabad’s culture and heritage, and it has become synonymous with the holy month of Ramadan. The dish’s popularity has spread beyond the city’s boundaries, with people from all over the world coming to Hyderabad to try the authentic Haleem. The dish’s rich flavour and aroma, combined with its nutritious ingredients, make it a perfect meal to break the fast during Ramadan.