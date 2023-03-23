Ramadan 2023 begins in India; A Time for Spiritual Reflection and Renewal

Friday 24 March 2023 will be the 1st of holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, is one of the most important times of the year for Muslims around the world. During this month, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset, and focus on spiritual reflection, prayer, and charity.

The month of Ramadan is based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This means that Ramadan moves earlier in the Gregorian calendar each year, and it is also affected by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning and end of the month.

For Muslims, Ramadan is a time to strengthen their relationship with God, to purify their hearts and minds, and to develop self-discipline and self-control. Fasting is seen as a way to cleanse the body and the soul, and to develop empathy and compassion for those who are less fortunate. It is also a time for family and community gatherings, where Muslims come together to break their fast and to share meals.

In addition to fasting, Muslims also engage in other spiritual practices during Ramadan. They perform extra prayers, recite the Quran, give charity, and strive to improve their behavior and character. The last ten days of Ramadan are especially significant, as they are believed to be the most blessed and spiritually rewarding. Muslims spend these days in prayer and supplication, seeking forgiveness and guidance from God.

Ramadan is also a time for social and cultural traditions. In many Muslim countries, markets and bazaars come alive at night, with people shopping, eating, and socializing until the early hours of the morning. Special foods and drinks are prepared for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset, and suhoor, the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins again.