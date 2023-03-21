Ramadan 2023 Date: Saudi Arabia announced First Day of Ramadan

According to the Haramain Sharifain, the crescent for the month of Ramadan 2023 was not seen in Saudi Arabia today. Though first day of Ramadan 2023 to be begin from Thursday 23rd March 2023, this is the date decided by the Harmain Sharifain.





Taraweeh prayers will begin in the two holy mosques following Isha prayers tomorrow.