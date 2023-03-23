Ramadan 2023: How to manage sugar levels while fasting?

Ramadan is more than just a celebration of food; it is a time for spiritual growth and connection with one’s religion. Fasting during Ramadan can be challenging for diabetics, as it requires significant changes to one’s routine and can make it difficult to maintain normal blood sugar levels throughout the day. It is important for diabetics to consult with their doctor before fasting to understand any risks and create a plan to manage their diabetes effectively.

One way to manage diabetes while fasting is to use metrics such as time in range through a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device. The CGM provides real-time glucose readings and trends, eliminating the need for traditional glucose testing that involves painful finger pricking. It is important for diabetics to monitor their blood sugar levels frequently during fasting and to take quick action if they experience hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia.

To manage diabetes during Ramadan, diabetics should have an energy-boosting pre-dawn meal that includes fibre-rich starchy foods, proteins, and plenty of fluids. During the month, diabetics should consume sweet and fried or oily foods in moderation and replenish with complex carbohydrates and fruit during the breaking of the fast.

The focus of iftar is on the aroma of freshly baked bread, the sizzle of grilled meats with spices, and the vibrant colors of dishes, but Ramadan is much more than just food. It is a time for spiritual development, connecting with one’s religion, and being kind to others. Fasting from sunrise to sunset for 30 days helps concentrate on inner self.

To manage diabetes during Ramadan, diabetics should have an energy-boosting Sehri meal, monitor blood sugar levels regularly, replenish properly during Iftar, follow a gentle exercise routine, and get enough sleep. Vigilance for worrisome trends of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia is necessary, and diabetics should have a strategy in place to manage their blood sugar levels. Following doctor’s recommendations and having a strategy can help manage health during Ramadan, even if some diabetics choose to fast.