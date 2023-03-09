Ramadan 2023 in India: When it is expected to begin?

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is observed by millions of Muslims around the world. In India, Ramadan is an important time for the Muslim community, and the month is marked by fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

Ramadan is expected to begin in India on the evening of March 23, 2023, with the first day of fasting starting on March 24, 2023, and continuing for 29 to 30 days. However, the exact start date may vary depending on the sighting of the new moon, which is traditionally used to determine the start of the month.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, smoking, and other physical needs. The fast is broken each evening with a meal known as iftar, which is often shared with family and friends. In India, iftar is a festive occasion, and many people prepare special dishes for the occasion, such as samosas, pakoras, and haleem.

In addition to fasting, Muslims also spend more time in prayer and engage in acts of charity and goodwill during Ramadan. Many people also read the Quran during this month, and mosques organize nightly recitations of the holy book in the namaz called ‘tarawih’.

Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection and self-improvement, and many Muslims use the month to deepen their faith and strengthen their relationships with God. It is also a time for community building, and Muslims often come together to break their fast and share meals, particularly during the last 10 days of Ramadan, which are considered the most blessed.

In India, Ramadan is celebrated by Muslims from all walks of life, including the rich and the poor, the young and the old. The month is a time for unity and solidarity, and many people take the opportunity to reach out to their neighbors and help those in need.

In conclusion, Ramadan is an important time for Muslims in India, and the month is marked by fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. The exact start date of Ramadan may vary, but it is expected to begin on the evening of March 23, 2023. As Muslims come together to observe this holy month, they deepen their faith, strengthen their relationships with God, and build community and solidarity with their fellow believers.