Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting India: Confirmed Date by Ruyat E Hilaal Committee Hyderabad

Ramadan 2023 moon sighting India

In a recent announcement, the Markazi Ruyat E Hilaal Committee Sadar Majlis Ulema E Deccan declared that the sighting of the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan 2023 in India did not occur today. The committee’s decision is based on the testimonies received from several reliable sources that were sent to the central office for examination and verification.

Ruyat E Hilaal Committee confirmed Ramadan 2023 Date

As per the declaration, Thursday 23 March 2023 will be the 30th of Shaban Ul Moazam, and the following day, Friday 24 March 2023, will be the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. This marks an important occasion for the Muslim community worldwide, who celebrate the start of the month of fasting and reflection.

The Holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan is a month of spiritual devotion, self-reflection, and heightened acts of charity, generosity, and kindness. It is also an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith and seek forgiveness for their past sins. The month of Ramadan is significant as it is believed to be the month in which the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

With this announcement, Muslims around the world will prepare themselves for the upcoming month of Ramadan by engaging in charitable deeds, reciting the Quran, and performing other acts of worship. Mosques and Islamic centers will also organize special programs and events to mark the start of the holy month.

This declaration of Ramadan 2023 Date by the Markazi Ruyat E Hilaal Committee Sadar Majlis Ulema E Deccan has provided Muslims with a clear understanding of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan 2023 in India and around Hyderabad. The Muslim community eagerly awaits the arrival of this blessed month of Ramadan and looks forward to the many spiritual and social benefits it brings.