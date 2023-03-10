Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia imposes restrictions; limits use of mosque loudspeakers

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which involves fasting, prayer, and reflection, is set to begin on March 22, Saudi Arabia has introduced several regulations and restrictions on the observance. These include limiting the use of mosque loudspeakers, restricting donations, and prohibiting the broadcast of prayers within mosques, among other measures.

On Friday, a document containing ten directives for Saudi Arabia‘s residents to follow during Ramadan was issued and circulated by Sheikh Abdullatif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The guidelines prohibit mosques from collecting monetary donations to organize meals for worshippers, and require that such meals be prepared and held in designated areas within mosque courtyards rather than inside the mosque. The imam and muezzin are responsible for overseeing these meals.

The ministry’s guidelines also require the imam and muezzin to be present throughout the month of Ramadan, except in cases of “extreme necessity.” They are responsible for ensuring that the evening and night prayers are completed on time and do not cause any inconvenience to worshippers. They are also authorized to allow for i’tikaaf, which is a period of seclusion in the mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Moreover, the use of photography and cameras to broadcast the performance of prayers and worshippers inside mosques has been banned. Additionally, the ministry has prohibited worshippers from bringing children to mosques as this could cause disturbance and disrupt the atmosphere of reverence.

Furthermore, the guidelines continue the previous year’s rules regarding the limitation of loudspeaker volume for the call to prayer. The ministry also encourages worshippers to read helpful books about the mosque, as outlined in their circulars.

The restrictions imposed by the Saudi government on Ramadan have been met with criticism from Muslims worldwide, as many believe that these guidelines are an attempt to limit the role of Islam in public life.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry spokesperson explained in a telephone interview with the Saudi news channel, Al-Saudiya, that the Ministry is not prohibiting breaking the fast in mosques, but is rather organizing it so that there is a responsible person present and facilities are available while preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of the mosque.

Regarding the ban on filming and broadcasting prayers, the spokesperson clarified that it aims to protect platforms from misuse, and not due to mistrust of imams, preachers, or lecturers. It is intended to avoid any unintentional mistakes.