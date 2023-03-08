Ramadan 2023: UAE supermarkets announce up to 75% discount on essentials

In the UAE, supermarkets and hypermarkets are providing offers and steep discounts during Ramadan. Astronomical estimates predict that the holy month will start on March 23.

Yet, locals in UAE start planning for the month well in advance as they will be fasting from dawn till sunset and holding multiple Iftar parties, cooking up classic dishes and attempting new recipes.

During the holy month, shoppers can receive discounts of up to 75% on more than 10,000 food and nonfood items. A number of retailers have announced price reductions, which will benefit consumers economically.

LuLu Hypermarkets in the United Arab Emirates have begun a huge Ramadan campaign, according to the company. Shoppers will get access to a variety of exclusive offers and promotions, both online and offline.

Customers can receive discounts of up to 60% on a variety of goods, including groceries, food items, fresh fruit, household appliances, electronics, and furniture.

Additionally, Lulu has revealed a “price lock” programme designed especially for the Ramadan shopping season. More than 200 products have been chosen as part of the programme to be offered to customers during Ramadan at the same price, regardless of market conditions.

Union Coop: Throughout the Ramadan campaign, these deals and discounts will be periodically introduced in all branches, on its web store, and on its smart app. To fulfill the rising demand over the month of Ramadan, all commodities—including food and drink, electronics, and home appliances—are included.

Carrefour: To accommodate the heightened demand throughout the fasting month, the Majid Al Futtaim-owned retail behemoth Carrefour issued discounts of up to 50% on more than 6,000 products. It will also enhance stock availability by 15%.

Discounts on large purchases, special deals from foreign brands, and discounts on its own private label are all part of the six-week campaign. When compared to international brands, the value of this wide range of locally produced goods is on average 27% higher.

AlMaya Supermarket: During 45 days, more than 480 goods, including beverages, frozen meals, fresh fruit, and other grocery items, will be discounted and/or offered at promotional prices at over 50 Al Maya Supermarkets.

Al Maya Supermarkets will continue to provide excellent discounts on a variety of goods as Ramadan begins, including dates, sweets, and other customary items.

Al Adil Trading: It offers a good discount as part of the company’s initiative to support the community during the holy month