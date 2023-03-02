Ramadan home makeover tips
Ramadan is a time of thankfulness and coming together with family, so your home should reflect that. The right furniture and decor can bring peace and the spirit of the season.
The holy month of Ramadan is round the corner. It’s good to decorate your home for the festivities. Your home should have a mix of colors and textures, creating a casual vibe that’s cozy and not overdone.
Ramadan is a time of thankfulness and coming together with family, so your home should reflect that. The right furniture and decor can bring peace and the spirit of the season. It’s a good time to update your home with lights, lanterns, and colorful dinnerware in preparation for Eid Al Fitr.
To create a magical atmosphere in your living room, hang lights across the wall and place candles on corner tables. Using string lights and candles together creates a peaceful effect. Update your sofa with printed cushions adorned with kutch embroidery for a bohemian flair. Add fresh flowers and plants to brighten up the room.
Use wall art to bring more color to your home. You can tell a story with a variety of little pieces or choose a single statement piece. Framed family images and bookshelves are great ideas too.
Decorate your center table with a table runner, wooden platters, trays, and serve ware. Use copper tumblers and jugs mixed with floral printed coffee mugs for a pleasant and happy aesthetic. Set up a side table for Ramadan drinks such as dates with milk, rose milk, watermelon juice, and sulaimani tea.
Create a comfortable atmosphere in your outdoor area with cushions, statement chairs, and benches. Set up a low table for the family to enjoy meals under the moonlight.