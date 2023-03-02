Ramadan home makeover tips

The holy month of Ramadan is round the corner. It’s good to decorate your home for the festivities. Your home should have a mix of colors and textures, creating a casual vibe that’s cozy and not overdone.

Ramadan is a time of thankfulness and coming together with family, so your home should reflect that. The right furniture and decor can bring peace and the spirit of the season. It’s a good time to update your home with lights, lanterns, and colorful dinnerware in preparation for Eid Al Fitr.

To create a magical atmosphere in your living room, hang lights across the wall and place candles on corner tables. Using string lights and candles together creates a peaceful effect. Update your sofa with printed cushions adorned with kutch embroidery for a bohemian flair. Add fresh flowers and plants to brighten up the room.

Use wall art to bring more color to your home. You can tell a story with a variety of little pieces or choose a single statement piece. Framed family images and bookshelves are great ideas too.

Decorate your center table with a table runner, wooden platters, trays, and serve ware. Use copper tumblers and jugs mixed with floral printed coffee mugs for a pleasant and happy aesthetic. Set up a side table for Ramadan drinks such as dates with milk, rose milk, watermelon juice, and sulaimani tea.

Create a comfortable atmosphere in your outdoor area with cushions, statement chairs, and benches. Set up a low table for the family to enjoy meals under the moonlight.