Ramadan rituals that are followed in India



Ramadan is the most sacred month of the lunar calendar for Muslims around the globe. Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and engage in acts of worship and charity.

Indian Muslims celebrate Ramadan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Here’s are some of Ramadan rituals followed by Muslims:

Fasting: Fasting is most significant aspect of Ramadan. It is obligatory for every adult Muslim except for those who are ill or the one who is travelling. Fasting Muslims abstain from food and drink during the daylight hours of Ramadan.

Iftar: The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called Iftar. Iftar is a grand affair in India and Muslims often invite family, friends, and neighbours to share in the feast.

Taraweeh: Apart from the five daily obligatory prayers, special prayer called Taraweeh is offered every night during Ramadan.

Mosques during Ramadan are decorated with lights, and people gather to perform Taraweeh in congregation.

Charity: Charity is one the most important aspect of Ramadan. Muslims in India engage in acts of charity, such as feeding the poor and donating to the less fortunate.