Ramadan, the month of blessings is round the corner

The Islamic calendar’s holy month is known as Ramadan or Ramazan. It is a fundamental Islamic teaching. It is a requirement of all Muslims to observe fast from dawn until dusk throughout the blessed month of Ramadan. Muslims are not allowed to eat, drink, talk, or think about wrongdoings when they are fasting.

Quran says:

“O those who believe, the fasts have been enjoined upon you as were enjoined upon those before you so that you be Allah-fearing.” (Quran 2:183)

Quran revealed during Ramadan

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Holy Quran was also revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

Making “niyyah” prior to fasting is required for Muslims. Since “niyyah” means “to make intention,” it is crucial to do so from the heart when fasting.

The reward

The Prophet of Allah (S.A.W.) is reported to have remarked that “the reward of every (good) conduct of a person is multiplied from ten to seven hundred times” in a narration by Muslim.

The main goal of fasting is to beg Lord for mercy. It aids in purging the person’s heart and soul of sin and teaches lessons in altruism, forgiveness, compassion, and tolerance.

Islam is a flexible faith that mandates fasting for Muslims but also allows freedom for individuals who are ill, elderly, travelling, or otherwise unable to fast. One way to win Allah’s forgiveness and compassion is via fasting.

Reciting Quran during Ramadan

In the month of Ramadan, reciting the Qur’an is extremely important. He or she will become closer to Allah by reciting the Quran during this month. One can reflect on the famine and poverty of the poor while fasting.

Charity

Another important component of this holy month is charity. One way to assist is through charity.