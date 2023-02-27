The rewards of Umrah equal to Hajj in Ramadan, and Muslims should strive to take advantage of this opportunity in upcoming Ramadan 2023. Umrah is a voluntary act of worship, however undertaking it during Ramadan is strongly advised, and the benefits are substantial.

Holy Month of Ramadan

Ramadan, the month in Islam, is the 9th month of Islamic Lunar Calendar. Fasting in Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam; hence, it is also called the fasting month. In this blessed month Muslims fast (abstain from eating and drinking) from dawn to sunset. God opens the gates of heaven and closes the gates of hell for the entire month. The Holy Quran was also revealed in this month.

Rewards of Umrah during Ramadan

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) noted several virtues of performing Umrah during Ramadan. That is why most Muslims prefer Umrah in the holy month.

Ibn e Abbas (RA) narrated: The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said, Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj (Pilgrimage). Or said, Equal to the performance of Hajj (Pilgrimage) with me. (Al-Bukhari & Muslim Shareef)

Umm Maqil narrated: The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said: Umrah during Ramadan is equal to Hajj. (Jami at-Tirmidhi)

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) mentioned in another Hadith, “Whoever arrives in Makkah during Ramadan, observes fasts and devotes most of his nights in worship, Allah Almighty writes for him the reward of one hundred thousand (1000000) fasts of the month of Ramadan which he keeps outside Makkah.” God gives him the reward of freeing a slave every day and night. For each day, He writes the reward of a horse’s attack against the enemy on the way of Allah. And He writes for the day a hasana, and for the night a hasana. (Ibn e Majaj, Manasik)

On another moment Ibn e Abbas said: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said to an Ansari woman, “What kept you from performing Hajj with us? She said, We only have 2 camels and the father of her son and her son had gone for Hajj on ‘’1” camel, and he left us the other camel so that we could carry water on it. He (PBUH) said, when Ramadan comes, go for Umrah, for Umrah in (that month “Ramadan”) is equivalent to Hajj.” (Al-Bukhari)

These Ahadeeth show the advantages of Umrah during the month of Ramadan.

What is Umrah?

Umrah is also a pilgrimage to Makkah as Hajj but it is a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering. Umrah is voluntary but Hajj is compulsory for those who are physically well and can afford it. Hajj is one of Islam’s five pillars and Muslims who are able, must perform it at least once in their lifetime. Umrah can be performed throughout the year, but Hajj is performed only at a specific time, between the 8th and the 13th of Dhul Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The rewards of Umrah in Ramadan are many, and Muslims should consider performing Umrah during this month is an excellent opportunity to earn Allah’s blessings and forgiveness.