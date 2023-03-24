Roof of Masjid al-Haram will be opened for pilgrims during Ramadan

The number of pilgrims in the Haram increases enormously in the month of Ramadan.

Therefore, during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, the roof of Masjid al-Haram is opened for pilgrims. Here all the facilities are provided for offering prayers.

According to the official news agency SPA, the head of the administration, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, has said that all the necessary facilities have been provided on the roof of the Masjid al-Haram for the pilgrims.

The workers will be there to serve the pilgrims during Ramadan. He said that “all the relevant institutions of Masjid al-Haram are working in full cooperation to welcome Umrah pilgrims and worshipers.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sadis said that ‘every department is trying to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any difficulty in worship during Ramadan and provide them with the required facilities’.