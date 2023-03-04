Saudi Arabia plans to serve 3 million Umrah pilgrims at Makkah, Madinah in Ramadan

In preparation for the next Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia has launched a vast plan to accommodate almost 3 million Umrah pilgrims at Islam’s holiest locations.

Abdul Rrahman Al Sudais, the director of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina, made the announcement about the initiative.

According to the official, the operation plan is staffed by 12,000 workers who are on call 24 hours a day to assist the 3 million worshippers who visit both mosques.

Saudi Arabia “from arrival to access” plan, focuses on the pilgrim’s journey from their arrival at the two holy sites’ outer courtyards and gaining access to services such as circumambulating the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque and strolling between the two hills of Safa and Marwah, which are the two highest points in Islam.

He stated that the plan was created to help 107,000 Umrah pilgrims per hour perform the circumambulation ritual around the Holy Kaaba. The time of Ramadan, which typically occurs in late March, is the busiest season for Umrah and is known for its intense worship. The plan for Ramadan focuses on having a physical presence in the field, enforcing strict rules, creating a secure and healthy environment in the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, implementing various initiatives, utilizing artificial intelligence and different apps to serve the maximum number of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.