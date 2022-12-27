Religion

What Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa says about exchanging Christmas greetings?

There is no text in Shari’ah law that disallowed Muslims from extending greetings to Christians.

DUBAI: Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, the head of the Muslim World League, has said in an earlier interview that Islam does not prohibit Muslims from exchanging Christmas greetings with Christians.

Sheikh Al-Issa pointed out that there was no text in Shari’ah law that disallowed Muslims from extending greetings to Christians. Infact congratulating non-Muslims on their holidays “is an apparent interest that serves the reputation of Islam” he added.

Observing that and when a Muslim greeted another non-Muslim on holidays, this did not mean he was acknowledging another faith, Sheikh Al-Issa claimed that objection was only on issues with definitive consensus, not presumptive ones.

Al-Issa noted that the purpose behind such greetings is to promote coexistence and harmony in a world that is in dire need of that.

Muslim World League is a Makkah-based nongovernmental organization which aims to clarify the true message of Islam.

