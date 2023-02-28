Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

US researchers have claimed that Computers with human brain cells, a ‘biocomputer’ powered by human brain cells could be a reality in the coming decade. A team from Johns Hopkins University noted that the “organoid intelligence” technology will exponentially expand the capabilities of modern computing and create novel fields of study.



According to Thomas, Professor of environmental health sciences at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, computing and artificial intelligence have hit a ceiling. Driving the technology revolution, the biocomputing can help “push past our current technological limits,” he noted.



For nearly two decades, scientists have used tiny organoids, lab-grown tissue resembling fully grown organs, to experiment on kidneys, lungs, and other organs without resorting to human or animal testing.



Recently Hartung and team has been working with brain organoids, orbs the size of a pen dot with neurons. The features promise to sustain basic functions like learning and remembering.



Hartung claimed, “This opens up research on how the human brain works.” He added, “Because you can start manipulating the system, doing things you cannot ethically do with human brains.”



In 2012 using cells from human skin samples reprogrammed into an embryonic stem cell-like state, Hartung began to grow and assemble brain cells into functional organoids. Each organoid contains about 50,000 cells, about the size of a fruit fly’s nervous system. With such brain organoids, he now envisions building a futuristic computer.



Hartung, in the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Science, saidComputers with human brain cells could in the next decade begin to alleviate energy-consumption demands of supercomputing that are becoming increasingly unsustainable.



“The brain is still unmatched by modern computers.” However, by scaling up production of brain organoids and training them with artificial intelligence, Hartung foresees a future where biocomputers support superior computing speed, processing power, data efficiency, and storage capabilities.



The researchers hope that organoid intelligence could also revolutionise drug testing research for neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegeneration.