National Science Day 2023: 95th anniversary of ‘Raman Effect’

The year 2023’s National Science Day will focus on the idea of “Global Science for Global Wellness.”

Every year on February 28th, National Science Day is observed to honour the discovery of the “Raman Effect.”

The Day was first celebrated by the government in 1986 on February 28. On this day in 1930, C.V. Raman made public his discovery of the “Raman Effect,” for which he was given the Nobel Prize.

On this occasion, events for science communication based on themes are conducted across the nation.

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, unveiled the subject on Monday. He claimed that it is perfectly timed for India to assume the G-20 Presidency and become the organization’s first-ever female president.