Al-Nassr is trending; here’s why?

Al-Nassr is a professional football club based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with over 5 lakh searches. They have a large fan following.

Al-Nassr is trending on Google following its recent loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, with much of the focus on Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and kicked a water bottle following Al-Nassr 1-0 defeat to title rivals Al-Ittihad. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IJZNKYWXQk — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 10, 2023

During the game, Al-Ittihad fans chanted the name of Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi, which appeared to have an impact on the Portuguese superstar. After failing to score for the second consecutive game, Ronaldo was visibly upset, storming off down the tunnel while kicking water bottles along the way.

Despite Ronaldo’s frustration, he applauded the Al-Nassr supporters before leaving the field and later took to Twitter to thank them for their support. “Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al-Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!” he wrote.

The loss to Al-Ittihad saw Al-Nassr drop to second place in the league table, with their opponents now occupying the top spot. Brazilian Romarinho’s late goal secured the win for Al-Ittihad, which proved to be the decisive moment in the match.

The recent loss has raised questions about Al-Nassr’s ability to maintain their title challenge this season, despite Ronaldo’s impressive scoring record so far. The team will need to regroup quickly and focus on the upcoming fixtures to maintain their position in the league table.

During Al-Nassr’s loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo left the field angrily, kicking water bottles, after the crowd chanted Lionel Messi’s name. Ronaldo was unable to score for the second consecutive game, as his powerful shot was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe in injury time.

Al-Ittihad took the top spot in the league table after Brazilian Romarinho scored a winning goal 10 minutes before the end of the match against Al-Nassr. Throughout the game, Al-Ittihad’s fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name, taunting Ronaldo. Despite having scored eight goals in seven league games this season, Ronaldo was unable to score in this match. He removed his captain’s armband and appeared to be about to throw it in frustration, but he regained his composure and applauded the Al-Nassr fans before leaving the field. Ronaldo expressed disappointment with the result on Twitter but thanked the Al-Nassr fans for their support, stating that they could count on the team in upcoming games.