Apple unveils iPhone 14, 14 Plus in yellow, Here’re pros and cons

Apple announced on Tuesday the launch of a new yellow color option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in India, which can be pre-ordered from Friday and will be available from March 14. The devices will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, respectively. The phones come with advanced features such as a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and a dual-camera system for high-quality photos and videos. Additionally, they include safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, as well as a longer battery life than any previous iPhone model. The devices also feature a lightweight design, updated internal performance, and easier repairs, with a durable aerospace-grade aluminum design that is resistant to water and dust.

The device features an OLED display with a size of 6.1 inches and is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same as that used in the iPhone 13 series from the previous year. Its rear camera system has a dual 12-megapixel setup. As of March 7, 2023, Flipkart is selling the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 in India for a starting price of Rs. 71,999, which is the lowest available price. Additionally, two other storage variants are available: the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 81,999, and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,01,999. As part of the ongoing Holi sale on the e-commerce platform, customers can take advantage of various offers on the device.

Here are the advantages and disadvantages of the Apple new device launch:

Pros

Instantly recognizable design architecture

TrueDepth Camera upgrade

Accessible by satellite

Crash detection technology

IP68 rating

New iOS 16 operating system

Cons

The notch is still present

Uses the same A15 Bionic chipset as the previous model

Battery capacity remains unspecified.