New iPhone SE 4 from Apple features an OLED display and 5G Baseband Chip

Story Highlights What is the New iPhone SE 4 and What are its Features?

OLED Display and 5G Baseband Chip: What They Mean for the iPhone SE 4

The Future of Qualcomm's Apple Business

Apple to Discontinue iPhone SE Smartphone in 2024

San Francisco: Apple is set to release a new version of the iPhone SE, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst. The new iPhone SE 4 will reportedly come with an OLED display, replacing the LCD screen on previous models.

Additionally, the device will be equipped with Apple’s in-house 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process, similar to the 5nm chip used in the iPhone 12.

The iPhone SE 4 is said to support only Sub-6GHz as the current plan.

Minor modification of the iPhone 14

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. This suggests that the SE 4 may have similar features to the iPhone 14, but at a lower price point.

1. My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 27, 2023

Smooth mass production predicted

Kuo also predicted that the first round of mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go smoothly. Apple has resumed work on the 6.1-inch OLED display and the in-house 5G baseband chip after a brief pause, indicating that the company is committed to releasing the SE 4.

Qualcomm’s Apple business to shrink

In the first half of 2019, Kuo predicted that the mass manufacturing of the iPhone SE 4 will proceed smoothly and that Qualcomm’s baseband processors will soon be abandoned by the iPad and Apple Watch.

In the following two to three years, Qualcomm’s Apple business will drastically shrink, which will improve Apple’s hardware gross margin.

iPhone SE 4 release date

Kuo said last month that the iPhone manufacturer had informed suppliers that it would no longer be releasing an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024. This means that the new iPhone SE 4 will likely be released before then, possibly in late 2022 or early 2023.