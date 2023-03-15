OpenAI announces new AI model ‘GPT-4’; what’s new with the latest chatbot?

ChatGPT was only made available by OpenAI four months ago, yet already it has changed the world in a significant way. The AI has drawn millions of users, including major financial institutions and app developers, and raised fears about the future of employment markets throughout the globe. It has even rocked up education systems. It’s time to bid ChatGPT a fond farewell and welcome GPT-4, a more potent and disruptive replacement. What is different about GPT-4, and what effect will it have? To learn everything there is to know about the new model, continue reading:

Naturally, the name comes first. Naturally, “Chat” refers to a computer interface that allows for communication. The fourth version of the “generative pre-trained transformer” is referred to as “GPT-4”

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.



“We’ve spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrails.”

In three key areas, namely creativity, visual comprehension, and context handling, OpenAI asserts that GPT-4 is more evolved. In terms of developing and working with users on creative ideas, The new model is claimed to be noticeably more creative than its predecessor. This applies to everything from music to screenplays to technical writing to changing the writing style of the user.

“In the 24 of 26 languages tested, GPT-4 outperforms the English-language performance of GPT-3.5 and other LLMs (Chinchilla, PaLM), including for low-resource languages such as Latvian, Welsh, and Swahili,” the company said.

The ability of GPT-4 to handle lengthier context has also been boosted by OpenAI in addition to creativity and visual input. Up to 25,000 words of text from the user can now be processed by the new language model.