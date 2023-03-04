Robotic body parts on humans could soon be a reality

Scientists predict that in the coming decades, advancements in human augmentation will lead to the creation of robotic body parts such as arms, thumbs, wings, and tentacles, according to The Guardian. These additional body parts could be designed to enhance human capabilities and improve productivity, as noted by Tamar Makin, a professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Cambridge University’s MRC cognition and brain unit. Makin suggests that people may be able to independently control an extra robotic arm to help them with tasks like cooking. Dani Clode, a designer and colleague of Makin’s at Cambridge, has already developed a 3D-printed thumb that can be added to any hand.

According to The Guardian, Dani Clode, a designer and colleague of Tamar Makin’s at Cambridge University, believes that the 3D-printed thumb he created can be useful for waiters holding plates or electrical engineers when soldering, among other things. Clode believes that other robotic body parts can be designed to meet the specific needs of various workplaces. The report also notes that a surgeon was interested in using such technology to hold his camera while performing surgery.

The team believes that this approach can benefit not only people with disabilities but also those without disabilities. Makin suggests that instead of trying to replace a missing limb, augmenting the intact hand may allow individuals to perform more tasks.

The Guardian reported that the robotic body parts are not controlled by the hand but are instead connected to two wrist-based motors, a battery, and a microcontroller on the upper arm. The system is wirelessly linked to microcontrollers attached to the wearer’s shoes or ankles, which are connected to pressure sensors beneath the two big toes.

Tamar Makin’s team is studying the effects of the extra device on the nervous system. However, she thinks there is no ethical justification for such an invasive approach to be used on healthy individuals.