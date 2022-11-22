Teen Beauty Brand, Elitty Launches New Line ofColoured Pop Eyeliners

Elitty, India’s first teen beauty brand today launched its line of exclusive Coloured Pop Eyeliners, featuring matte and metallic range. The one-of-a-kind, teen-oriented coloured eyeliners are available in 10 highly pigmented shades, bringing different moods and enthralling appearances.

The liquid eyeliner is easy to apply, specifically designed to glide smoothly, and makes for effortless application to guarantee a precise uninterrupted look. The weightless eyeliners last for up to 12 hours and are smudge-proof and water resistant. The Pop eyeliners are enriched with the goodness of Amla, Vitamin E, Witch Hazel and are dermatologically safe, from artificial fragrances, and toxic ingredients. It is also suitable for the eyes and can be worn by those who wear contacts. Embedding the brand’s philosophy, the beautiful shades talk to the teen’s individuality to the eyes, are beneficial for the skin, and are at an accessible price point for the young teen!

Talking about the exquisite range, ValinaTulsani, CoFounderElitty said, “We care about teenagers and Elitty is a brand that is dedicated to teens, and how they perceive themselves. Our Pop Eyeliner range is a bold yet beautiful expression for our teen spirit, which is accessible easily, safe to use, and appeals to the eye. We have put immense thought into curating these shades, driven by how teens are experimentative and curious. The customer response for our eyeliners has been fantastic and overwhelming, and we are hopeful that this trajectory continues.”

Commenting on the customer acceptance, Pranali, Janbhandu, Cofounder, Elitty also added, “We are also thankful how parent groups have accepted us and are recommending it for their teens. Our focus is not just on the teens, but also look out for their parents’ acceptance, who encourage them to go ahead with Elitty’s makeup products. It is heartening to see that we are on the right path here for brand success. ”

“A one-of-a-kind smudge-proof, water-resistant Coloured Pop Eyeliner is worth every dime. I have two shades – A lilac matte shade (Lilac Dreams) and a silver metallic shade (Cloud Nine) – I absolutely love both these gorgeous offbeat colors, they are easy to apply and they last forever if I don’t wash them off with soap. I feel All Elitty Eyeliner shades are super hard to find in the market at this price point and quality.”MuskaanWason, Elitty’s premium customer, further exclaimed.

Elitty’s Pop Eyeliner range has been extensively tested and has delivered excellent results on parameters such as dense pigmentation, sustenance, lightweight, ease, and smudge-proof applications. Enriched with natural A-ce ingredients such as Amla, Almond oil, Castor oil, and Chamomile oil, it is absolutely and 100% cruelty-free which makes it extremely safe to use.

A look into the Pop Eyeliner range here:

Matte

● Black – Dark Matter

● Pastel Purple – Lilac Dream

● Baby Pink – Fading Love

● Cyan Green – High Maintenance

● Yellow – Honeycomb

Metallic

● White – Cloud Nine

● Rust – Eternal Eclipse

● Purple – Lucid Dreaming

● Pink – Space Goddess

● Emerald – Power Move

About Elitty:India’s First Teen Beauty Brand. Launched in 2021. Available on all e-commerce channels. All their makeup products are specially formulated with rare teen-skin-friendly ingredients, which has numerous functional benefits for teen skin. Elitty’s makeup stash has been unveiled across major lifestyle and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Nykaa, Myntra and Smytten along with their official quirky website. The makeup collection features a variety of teen products across 4 categories – from trendy nail coats, hi shine lip glosses and coloured pop eyeliner to SPF infused Tinted BB Creams and refreshing face mists they’ve covered it all.

