Your make-up in the Pantone shade of the year is here
Viva Magenta, the hottest colour of the year is available in your favourite make-up items. Get hold of the current shade with this listicle by Nykaa
New Delhi: Viva Magenta, the hottest colour of the year is available in your favourite make-up items. Get hold of the current shade with this listicle by Nykaa, which features eyeshadows, blushes, nail polish, and lipsticks from the most luxurious to the most popular brands.
ELF Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick in Berry Sorbet &Wine Tour
Price- Rs 800
Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick in Award Night
Price- Rs 999
Nykaa Matte to Last Liquid Lipstick in Plum
Price- Rs 649
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Velvet Underground
Price- Rs 3150
Kay Beauty Creme Blush in Sweetheart
Price- Rs 799
MORPHE Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II
Price- Rs 3700
Nykaa Nail enamel in Rouge Rose 37
Price- Rs 189