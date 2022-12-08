Articles

Your make-up in the Pantone shade of the year is here

Viva Magenta, the hottest colour of the year is available in your favourite make-up items. Get hold of the current shade with this listicle by Nykaa

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 09:13
New Delhi: Viva Magenta, the hottest colour of the year is available in your favourite make-up items. Get hold of the current shade with this listicle by Nykaa, which features eyeshadows, blushes, nail polish, and lipsticks from the most luxurious to the most popular brands.

ELF Cosmetics Liquid Matte Lipstick in Berry Sorbet &Wine Tour

Price- Rs 800

Kay Beauty Matte Drama lipstick in Award Night

Price- Rs 999

Nykaa Matte to Last Liquid Lipstick in Plum

Price- Rs 649

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G – Velvet Underground

Price- Rs 3150

Kay Beauty Creme Blush in Sweetheart

Price- Rs 799

MORPHE Jaclyn Hill Palette Volume II

Price- Rs 3700

Nykaa Nail enamel in Rouge Rose 37

Price- Rs 189

