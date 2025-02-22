Watch Full Video: Hyderabad Godown Caught Injecting Artificial Colors into Watermelons

In a recent undercover operation, authorities exposed a disturbing practice of injecting watermelons with artificial chemicals to enhance their color and sweetness. The raid, conducted at a warehouse linked to food adulteration, revealed alarming details about the use of harmful substances like anthocyanin and unnamed synthetic dyes.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shops to Operate Late During Ramadan 2025

The footage reveals a blatant disregard for public health, with workers casually admitting to using artificial colours to make the watermelons more appealing to consumers. The individual being questioned details how they inject approximately 10 ml of a chemical solution into each watermelon. The colour spreads throughout the fruit.

Authorities Uncover Dangerous Chemical Use in Watermelons – Full Details

Key Highlights from the Video:

Artificial Colour Injection: The video clearly shows the worker injecting a chemical solution, allegedly “Anthrosine,” into the watermelons.

The video clearly shows the worker injecting a chemical solution, allegedly “Anthrosine,” into the watermelons. Enhanced Sweetness: The worker admits the injected solution not only enhances the colour but also increases the sweetness of the watermelon.

The worker admits the injected solution not only enhances the colour but also increases the sweetness of the watermelon. Health Risks Ignored: When questioned about the potential health consequences, the worker appeared indifferent, highlighting a complete disregard for the well-being of consumers. The person confronting the worker in the video points out, “You are playing with people’s health… People get sick, their stomachs get upset, their intestines get damaged, do you know that?”

When questioned about the potential health consequences, the worker appeared indifferent, highlighting a complete disregard for the well-being of consumers. The person confronting the worker in the video points out, “You are playing with people’s health… People get sick, their stomachs get upset, their intestines get damaged, do you know that?” Low Wages, High Risk: The worker claims to be earning a meager salary of ₹6,000 per month, raising concerns about exploitation and the potential for such unethical practices to be driven by economic desperation.

The worker claims to be earning a meager salary of ₹6,000 per month, raising concerns about exploitation and the potential for such unethical practices to be driven by economic desperation. Police Intervention: The video culminates with the person making the film informing the police of the adulteration, and requesting immediate action.

Quote from the Raid:

“You’re playing with people’s lives! These chemicals are poison. You’ll face jail for this crime!” – Authority official during the operation.

How Are Watermelons Adulterated?

Chemical Injection: Syringes are used to inject dyes and synthetic agents directly into the fruit. Quick Spread: Just 10ml of the solution spreads throughout the watermelon, altering its color and taste within hours. Misleading Appearance: Adulterated watermelons look brighter and redder, tricking buyers into purchasing unsafe produce.

Health Risks of Artificial Chemicals

The use of artificial colours in food products poses significant health risks. These chemicals can cause:

Allergic Reactions: Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to artificial colours, ranging from mild skin rashes to severe anaphylactic shock.

Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to artificial colours, ranging from mild skin rashes to severe anaphylactic shock. Digestive Problems: Artificial colours can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues like bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Artificial colours can disrupt the gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues like bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Long-Term Health Concerns: Some studies suggest a link between certain artificial colours and long-term health problems, including hyperactivity in children and even cancer.

How to Spot Adulterated Watermelons

Check for Injection Marks: Look for small holes or bruised spots on the surface.

Look for small holes or bruised spots on the surface. Uneven Color: Naturally ripe watermelons have gradual color gradients, not abrupt red patches.

Naturally ripe watermelons have gradual color gradients, not abrupt red patches. Taste Test: Excessively sweet or bitter flavors may indicate chemical use.

This exposé highlights the critical need for stricter food safety laws. Always purchase fruits from trusted sellers and stay vigilant to protect your family’s health.

This investigation highlights the urgent need for stricter food safety regulations and enforcement to protect public health. Officer has also points out that many people are getting sick from this and spending lakhs on medicines, just because of these practices of adulteration.