Arun Vijay’s Look in Dhanush’s Idly Kadai Revealed!

Chennai: The excitement around Idly Kadai continues to build, with actor Arun Vijay’s first-look poster for the film officially revealed. The upcoming film, directed by Dhanush, features Arun Vijay in a dynamic boxing-themed poster, standing in a ring with boxing gloves on, alongside Dhanush.

Dhanush Lauds Arun Vijay’s Hard Work

On social media, Dhanush shared his admiration for Arun Vijay, describing him as a “hardworking, dedicated, and sincere actor.” Dhanush’s heartfelt message came alongside the release of the first poster, which has captivated audiences, highlighting Arun Vijay’s character in the movie.

“Great to work with such a hardworking, dedicated, and sincere actor @arunvijayno1 brother #Idlykadai,” Dhanush wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The film’s highly anticipated release date of April 10 has now been confirmed, putting to rest any rumors about delays due to potential competition with other releases.

There had been some speculation regarding a possible postponement of Idly Kadai‘s release. This stemmed from the fact that another major film, Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith, was also scheduled to release on the same day. However, Dhanush’s announcement on social media has confirmed that Idly Kadai will be arriving in theaters on April 10, as previously planned.

Arun Vijay Thanks Dhanush

In a reply to Dhanush’s post, Arun Vijay expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Amazed by your hard work and dedication on the sets of #IdlyKadai, brother @dhanushkraja! Thrilled to be part of this high-voltage entertainer. Thank you for making me feel at home. Happy to be sharing the silver screen with you!”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release and are particularly excited about the collaboration between Dhanush and Arun Vijay.

Cast and Crew of Idly Kadai

Idly Kadai features a star-studded cast with Dhanush and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles. The film also stars Nithya Menon in an important role. Directed by Dhanush himself, the movie is produced by Wunderbar Films in association with Dawn Pictures. The film promises to be a high-energy drama that will leave audiences thrilled.

Cinematography for Idly Kadai is being handled by Kiran Koushik, while the musical score is provided by G.V. Prakash, known for his remarkable compositions in Tamil cinema.

Fans of action-packed drama and high-stakes storytelling can expect Idly Kadai to be one of the most exciting Tamil film releases of 2025.

Final Thoughts

As the release date of Idly Kadai draws near, fans are eagerly awaiting the box office showdown between Idly Kadai and Good Bad Ugly. With the confirmed release date, fans can prepare for an exciting April 10 release! Keep an eye on updates from Dhanush and the rest of the team as Idly Kadai promises to be a cinematic experience to remember.

