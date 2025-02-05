Arvind Kejriwal Casts His Vote, Urges Delhi Voters to Choose Development in Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote on Wednesday for the crucial Delhi Assembly Elections.

The AAP leader, accompanied by his family, exercised his democratic right at the Lady Irwin School polling station in Central Delhi, choosing to walk from his residence to the voting booth in a symbolic gesture of accessibility and commitment to the electoral process.

Kejriwal Calls on Delhiites to Prioritize Development

Before heading to the polling booth, Kejriwal took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to appeal to voters, emphasizing the significance of their vote in shaping the future of Delhi.

In his message, he stated, “Dear Delhiites, today is the day to vote. Your vote is not just a button press; it is the foundation of your children’s bright future. It is an opportunity to provide quality schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life for every family.”

Highlighting the importance of positive governance, Kejriwal urged voters to reject divisive politics and instead support development and honesty.

“Today, we must defeat the politics of lies, hatred, and fear and make truth, development, and honesty triumph. Vote yourself and also inspire your family, friends, and neighbors to participate in this democratic process,” he added.

Heightened Security Amid Delhi Assembly Elections

As voting commenced early in the morning, the Election Commission implemented stringent security measures across the city to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process. Authorities identified nearly 3,000 polling booths as sensitive and deployed 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards to maintain law and order. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed in key areas to monitor any suspicious activities and ensure voter safety.

Delhi Assembly Elections: A Pivotal Political Battle

This election is set to be a decisive contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC). While AAP aims to secure another term by showcasing its governance model and development initiatives, BJP is striving to regain its influence in the national capital, and Congress is working to re-establish its presence after a significant decline in the last two assembly elections.

The 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections saw AAP securing a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP won only eight. Congress failed to win any seat for the second consecutive time, making this election critical for the party’s revival in the capital.

Election Day: High Voter Turnout Expected

With polling stations witnessing a steady influx of voters, election authorities are anticipating a high voter turnout. The final results will be announced on February 8, determining the future leadership of Delhi and setting the tone for political discourse in the region.

As Delhiites head to the polling booths, the battle lines are drawn, and the capital awaits the verdict of its people. Will AAP retain its dominance, or will the tides shift in favor of its challengers? All eyes are now on February 8 for the final outcome of this high-stakes electoral contest.