Arvind Kejriwal Says He Deserves Nobel Prize for Governance Amid BJP Criticism

Mohali: In a bold statement that has ignited political debate, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance and administration, citing his achievements as the former Delhi Chief Minister despite alleged “obstacles” placed by the BJP-led Centre.

Kejriwal: “Worked Despite Obstructions from Centre”

While addressing a public gathering in Mohali, Punjab, Kejriwal stated,

“We worked despite not being allowed to work for as long as our government was in power in Delhi. I feel that I should get a Nobel Prize for the amount of work I did.” Also Read: “Give ₹3,000 and Get It Tomorrow”: Applicants Expose Ration Card Corruption

He blamed the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and BJP-led municipal corporation for attempting to derail AAP’s governance model, especially initiatives like Mohalla Clinics and free healthcare services.

Accuses BJP of Sabotaging AAP’s Delhi Initiatives

Kejriwal reiterated his long-standing accusations against the BJP, saying:

“The BJP demolished five Mohalla Clinics by sending bulldozers through their municipal corporation. What did they achieve by this?”

He claimed that ever since AAP’s administrative powers were curtailed, the condition in Delhi has deteriorated — with closure of clinics, withdrawal of free medicines, and increasing sanitation issues.

Highlights AAP’s Welfare Achievements

Kejriwal used the platform to showcase AAP’s flagship welfare schemes, including:

200 units of free electricity per household

20,000 litres of free water per month

Improved public healthcare and education

“We changed the direction of political debate in the country — from privatisation to government schools and hospitals,” he said.

Reflects on Early Political Activism

Recalling his early activism, Kejriwal said:

“In 2013, I fasted for 15 days over the electricity crisis. People received bills worth thousands, yet had no power. I used to climb poles and connect wires myself.”

Opposition Reacts to “Nobel Prize” Remark

Kejriwal’s Nobel Prize remark has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents, who accused him of making “false and exaggerated claims”. However, the AAP chief maintains that his model of governance has inspired nationwide conversations about transparent, citizen-focused governance.