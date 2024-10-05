Arvind Kejriwal Vacates Official Residence

North India

Mohammed Yousuf5 October 2024 - 13:14
Arvind Kejriwal, who recently resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi, has vacated his official residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road in North Delhi’s Civil Lines.

Moving forward, Kejriwal will be residing with his family at the Feroz Shah Road residence near Mandi House, which belongs to Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

