North India
Arvind Kejriwal Vacates Official Residence
Moving forward, Kejriwal will be residing with his family at the Feroz Shah Road residence near Mandi House, which belongs to Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.
Arvind Kejriwal, who recently resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi, has vacated his official residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road in North Delhi’s Civil Lines.
