Asaduddin Owaisi Expresses Grief Over Medina Bus Tragedy, 42 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed profound grief over the tragic bus accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, in which at least 42 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad are feared dead.

Immediately after receiving news of the accident, Owaisi contacted two travel agencies in Hyderabad to obtain complete details of the passengers and coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to ensure proper assistance.

He also reached out to the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, Abu Methen George, to provide updates on the condition of the affected pilgrims and shared the information with the Ministry of External Affairs. Owaisi appealed to the central government, especially External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, to expedite the repatriation of the deceased and ensure that the injured receive prompt and quality medical care.

Indian Consulate Sets Up Control Room in Jeddah

Following the accident, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah has established a control room to provide assistance to affected families. The following helpline numbers have been issued:

📞 8002440003

📞 0122614093

📞 0126614276

📞 0556122301 (WhatsApp)

Accident Details

The tragic incident occurred early Monday morning when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker. The collision was so severe that the bus was completely destroyed, resulting in a large number of casualties.

Reports indicate that all the passengers on board — including women and children — were residents of Hyderabad. They had completed their Umrah rituals in Mecca and were en route to Medina for Ziyarat when the tragedy occurred.

Nationwide Shock and Mourning

The accident has sent shockwaves across Hyderabad and the rest of India, with relatives and the wider community expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives. Authorities are working closely with Saudi officials to confirm the exact number of casualties and provide assistance to the families of the victims.