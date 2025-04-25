Asaduddin Owaisi Leads Emotional Protest with Black Ribbons at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, Condemning Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong show of solidarity against the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, Muslim community members in Hyderabad gathered at Mecca Masjid to express their condemnation of the horrific act. Responding to a call by AIMIM President and MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, a large number of people participated in a special prayer service and later took part in a brief rally to express their disapproval of the violence.

Black Ribbons and Slogans Raised Against Terrorism and Pakistan

The gathering at Mecca Masjid saw participants wearing black ribbons as a symbol of mourning for the lives lost in the terrorist attack. Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent leader in Hyderabad, distributed black ribbons to the worshippers before the Namaz. He too wore a black ribbon on his arm while participating in the prayers, joining the community in expressing their outrage.

After the prayers, the rally participants raised slogans condemning terrorism and Pakistan, chanting “Hindustan Zindabad” in a clear message of unity and national pride.

Police Security Deployed for Peace and Order

Considering the large number of people gathering at Charminar and Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad Police deployed additional security forces to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. The police were stationed both inside and around the mosque to ensure a smooth and orderly gathering.

A Unified Stand Against Terrorism and Violence

The protest not only reflected the anger against the Pahalgam attack but also demonstrated the Muslim community’s commitment to peace and solidarity in times of national crisis. The event was a reminder that the people of Hyderabad stand united against terrorism, irrespective of their religious backgrounds.