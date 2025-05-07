Asaduddin Owaisi Praises Indian Army’s Operation in Pakistan
Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, has extended strong support to the Indian Armed Forces following their targeted operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Owaisi posted a message in Urdu, commending the army’s precise action under Operation Sandur. He wrote:
“I welcome the targeted attacks carried out by our defense forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.”
Call to Dismantle Pakistan’s Terror Infrastructure
In a bold message aimed at Pakistan’s military establishment, Owaisi emphasized that the “Pakistani deep state” must be taught a lesson to prevent another incident like Pulwama or Pahalgam.
He added that Pakistan’s terror network must be dismantled completely, concluding his post with a patriotic slogan: “Jai Hind!”
Strong Political Backing for Indian Forces
This rare statement of support from Owaisi, known for his vocal political stance, adds a significant layer of political unity backing India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. It also reflects a growing consensus among Indian leaders to respond decisively to acts of terror originating from across the border.