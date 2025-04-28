Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pakistan Over Terror Attacks, says “India Won’t Stay Silent”

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi issued a strong warning to Pakistan in the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including tourists, lost their lives.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi condemned Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism, stating,

“Pakistan is no different from ISIS. No country will remain silent when innocent lives are lost. Pakistan-backed terrorists have killed civilians on Indian soil.”

The AIMIM leader further added that Pakistan should not assume India will remain passive.

“Just because they have nuclear weapons, doesn’t mean we are afraid. India will take necessary steps to protect its people,” he said.

“Pakistan Won’t Be Spared for Killing Innocents,” Owaisi Declares

Owaisi’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of Pakistani visas. The terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

Also Read: Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Diversions in Malkajgiri Area from April 27 to May 26, 2025

Owaisi’s statement is being seen as a reflection of the growing anger across the nation against cross-border terrorism and support for stronger action against Pakistan.