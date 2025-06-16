Asaduddin Owaisi Targets Chandrababu Naidu: “You’re Ruining Your Own Son’s Political Career

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched a sharp attack on TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of ruining the political future of his son, Nara Lokesh.

The remarks came amidst ongoing political discussions over the leadership and succession planning within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“14 Years as CM — Wasn’t That Enough?”

Speaking to the media, Owaisi questioned Chandrababu Naidu’s long tenure as Chief Minister, saying,

“You ruled the state for 14 years. Wasn’t that enough?” He emphasized that Naidu should now step back and allow the next generation to lead.

“Your Son, Not Jr. NTR, Is the Heir”

Owaisi further pointed out that the rightful heir to the TDP leadership is Nara Lokesh, not actor Jr. NTR, as has been speculated in political circles.

“Why the confusion? Lokesh is your son and the natural successor, not Jr. NTR,” he said.

“Hand Over the Party to Lokesh”

The AIMIM leader urged Naidu to officially hand over the party leadership to Nara Lokesh, stating that continued interference would only damage both the party’s future and Lokesh’s credibility.

TDP Yet to Respond

As of now, the TDP has not issued an official response to Owaisi’s comments. The debate around succession and generational leadership within the TDP has been a recurring theme in Andhra Pradesh politics, especially with the return of the NDA to power.