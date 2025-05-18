Asaduddin Owaisi to Turkey: Don’t Believe Pakistan’s False Islamic Propaganda

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism, calling it a threat to global peace and humanity. Speaking at Darussalam in Hyderabad, Owaisi also appealed to Turkey (Turkiye) to avoid falling prey to false narratives in the name of Islam.

Owaisi Urges Turkey to Reassess Its Support for Pakistan

Owaisi emphasized the historic ties between India and Turkey, urging the Turkish government to rethink its growing alliance with Pakistan. “Turkey, which is leaning towards Pakistan, must reconsider its policy,” he said, reminding the public that India has historically contributed to Turkey’s development.

He further appealed to the Turkish people, stating, “Islam has nothing to do with how Pakistan behaves. Don’t be misled by propaganda in the name of religion.”

“More Muslims Live in India Than Pakistan,” Says Owaisi

Reasserting India’s secular fabric, Owaisi pointed out that India is home to more Muslims than Pakistan and that Muslims in India live with dignity and freedom. He reiterated that his criticism comes from a position of principle, not politics.

“Pakistanis have never seen someone like me. People like me only exist in India. They should listen carefully and reflect — that’s how their ignorance will be dispelled,” Owaisi added.

Pakistan a Threat to Humanity, Says AIMIM Chief

Calling Pakistan a threat to humanity, Owaisi accused its military of promoting terrorism and regional instability. He stated, “India has long been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This is part of a long-term agenda to destabilize India and hurt our economy.”

Owaisi Rejects Pakistan’s Claim of Being an Islamic State

Owaisi outright rejected Pakistan’s claim of being an Islamic state, asserting that the country’s actions contradict Islamic teachings. He also criticized communal provocations as part of what he described as Pakistan’s “undeclared doctrine” to divide Indian society.

Response to Trump’s Ceasefire Remarks and Delegation Rumors

Responding to former US President Donald Trump’s earlier statement advocating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Owaisi dismissed the move, stating that Pakistan’s actions warrant global scrutiny, not diplomatic appeasement.

When asked about reports of his inclusion in an all-party delegation to represent India abroad, Owaisi responded, “I have no information about that or who the chairperson will be.”