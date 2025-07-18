Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Indians to Obtain Birth Certificates as Voter List Intensive Revision Raises Citizenship Concerns

BODHAN (TELANGANA): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi summoned India’s marginalized communities to take expeditious notice on Thursday, July 17, asking citizens to procure vital identity documents prior to a countrywide “Voter List Intensive Revision”. Speaking from Telangana’s Bodhan, Owaisi cautioned that disenfranchisement from the voting rolls can lead to citizenship disputes.

Key Alert of Voter List Intensive Revision & Birth Certificates Readiness

Owaisi directed Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, and economically backward sections in particular to mobilize simultaneously.

Essential Documents to Keep Ready

Ensure the following documents are in place:

Birth certificates

Caste certificates (if needed)

(if needed) Official government-issued identification (e.g., 2BHK housing scheme certificate)

(e.g., 2BHK housing scheme certificate) Residence or property proof

“If your name is removed from voter rolls, someone could request proof of citizenship overnight,” he explained.

“People will accuse you of saying you’re not Indian.“

Why the Warning?

The Election Commission of India initiated an “intensive special revision” of the electoral rolls across all states, including Telangana, Bihar, and others.

While regular revisions remove duplicates or deceased names, Owaisi warns that this process may exploit gaps in documentation, leading to:

1. Citizenship Risks

Omitted names on rolls may come under suspicion under citizenship law.

2. Political Muzzling

“Without the right to vote, young people can’t challenge unemployment or economic policies,” Owaisi asserted, implying less accountability for leaders.

Owaisi’s Accusation

The Hyderabad MP launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging:

“Modi will be happy if names vanish from voter lists. Why? So nobody will be wondering why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.“

What’s at Stake?

Recent events support Owaisi’s warning:

In Bihar’s 2023 voter list revision , the government made 10 specific documents mandatory for enrollment.

, the government made for enrollment. Past ECI changes have disenfranchised eligible voters, especially in low-income or minority-dense areas.

Urgent Action Recommended

Owaisi suggested preventive strategies:

✅ Obtain birth certificates if not available.

if not available. 🔄 Renew old documents (passports, caste certificates).

(passports, caste certificates). 🗂️ Maintain official government records (ration cards, residence ID).

(ration cards, residence ID). 🔍 Verify voter status after revision via the National Voters’ Services Portal.

“This is not panic—it’s preparation,” he asserted.

“When Telangana’s revision is on, your papers have to be ready.“

Government Position

The Election Commission of India (ECI) maintains that voter list revisions are a routine, non-discriminatory process meant to ensure electoral integrity.

There is no national policy linking exclusion from voter lists with citizenship verification.

The Big Picture

Owaisi’s concerns are rooted in growing fears among vulnerable communities, especially since the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and discussions around the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As voter rolls are being updated, document readiness becomes critical—especially for millions in India’s informal economy who lack adequate documentation.