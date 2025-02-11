ASGMK Trust Distributes Land Plots for 52 Imams and Muezzins for Home Construction

Tandur: “Mosques have been declared the house of Allah by Allah Himself. They are the most beloved places to Him on this earth. The Imams of mosques are the leaders and guides of society. In Tandur, not only is a new mosque being built, but homes for the respected Imams and Muezzins who serve in these mosques are also being established. This is a proud achievement of Mr. Mujib Khan,” said Maulana Mir Latif Ali, Sheikh al-Tafseer of Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad, during the inauguration of the Mosque of Sayyidna Ali al-Murtada (RA), near Lari Parking, Shahi Pur, Tandur.

On this historic occasion, Muhammad Mujib Khan, founder and trustee of the Mosque of Sayyidna Ali al-Murtada (RA) and Chairman of ASGMK Trust, made history in Tandur by distributing land plots to 52 Imams and Muezzins, enabling them to build their homes and achieve economic stability.

The Role of Imams and Muezzins in Society

Dr. Maulana Ahsan bin Muhammad al-Hamoumi, Imam and Khateeb of Shahi Mosque Bagh Am, Hyderabad, emphasized that the Imam is not only responsible for leading prayers but also for the well-being of the Muslim community. He highlighted that the Muezzin’s call to prayer is a trust from Allah, and the entire Muslim community responds to it with faith. Citing Imam Ghazali, he mentioned that an Imam serves as an intermediary between worshippers and Allah, making his role one of great responsibility.

ASGMK Trust’s Initiatives: Interest-Free Loans and Economic Empowerment

With the support of ASGMK Trust, multiple initiatives are being undertaken, including interest-free loans for those in need, financial aid for business startups, and other welfare projects. Maulana Ahsan al-Hamoumi expressed his hope that the Mosque of Sayyidna Ali al-Murtada (RA) would become a model of the Prophet’s Mosque, serving as a beacon of guidance for the Muslim society.

Mujib Khan’s Vision: Mosques as Centers for Community Welfare

In his speech, Mr. Mujib Khan stressed that the construction of mosques must be accompanied by their proper upkeep. He stated that mosques should not only be places of worship but also centers for social service, helping to resolve community issues. He shared his personal journey from poverty to business success, which inspired him to give back to the community through initiatives like providing homes for Imams and Muezzins.

Political and Religious Leaders Extend Support

B. Manohar Reddy, Member of the Assembly from Tandur, praised Mujib Khan’s contributions and assured continued support for the Muslim community. Muhammad Azharuddin, Vice Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana and Andhra, lauded the initiative of providing land for Imams and Muezzins, calling it a first in Indian history.

Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board, addressed the government’s initiative to provide monthly allowances for Imams and Muezzins while warning about the central government’s alleged attempts to weaken Muslim economic strength by targeting Waqf properties. He emphasized the need to protect these properties and resist any laws threatening them.

Anumola Tharpath Reddy, Incharge of Kodangal, Congress, highlighted the Congress party’s commitment to minority development and stated that securing Waqf properties would ensure the financial independence of Muslims.

Religious Scholars Call for Greater Support for Imams and Muezzins

Maulana Dr. Muhammad Abdul-Aleem, Associate Professor at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, commended Mujib Khan’s efforts, urging the wealthy Muslim community to invest in social welfare and community development. Maulana Hassan Farooqi quoted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing the virtue of learning and teaching the Qur’an and using wealth for charitable causes.

Maulana Syed Shah, in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of honoring Imams and Muezzins as the vicegerents of the Prophet and the inheritors of religious knowledge.

Bodybuilder Mohtashim Ali Khan encouraged Muslims to attend Fajr prayers in congregation, stressing the spiritual and physical benefits of regular prayer.

Maulana Mirajuddin Ibrar urged the training of Muezzins to deliver the call to prayer in a melodious manner, maintaining the beauty of the Azan and ensuring that it does not startle listeners.

Event Concludes with a Special Prayer

The event concluded with a special prayer led by Maulana Shah Hassan bin Muhammad al-Hamoumi Qadri (Madinah Munawwarah), seeking blessings for the initiative and the well-being of the Muslim community.

A Historic Step Towards Empowering Imams and Strengthening Mosques

This event marks a milestone in community development, where mosques are being restored to their multifaceted roles as centers for worship, education, and social service. ASGMK Trust remains committed to uplifting the lives of Imams, Muezzins, and the Muslim community at large.