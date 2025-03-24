ASHA Workers Take to the Streets for ₹18,000 Salary—Protests Erupt Across Telangana

Hyderabad: ASHA workers across the state have launched a massive protest, with calls for a rally in Hyderabad today. The protest, which has gained significant attention, is being driven by the workers’ demand for a salary increase to ₹18,000, as promised by Revanth Reddy before the elections.

The workers, who play a vital role in the healthcare system, have been protesting in various districts. In Hyderabad, they have gathered near the DMHO office in Kotla, staging a sit-in demanding the fulfillment of the promise made by Revanth Reddy during the election campaign.

Police Arrest ASHA Workers During Protest

As the protests have escalated, police forces have been deployed across the state to maintain order. Numerous ASHA workers have been arrested by the police during their protests at various locations. Despite facing resistance, the workers are determined to continue their fight for better wages.

The demand for a monthly salary of ₹18,000 is part of a larger push for better working conditions and recognition for the crucial healthcare role played by ASHA workers. These protests come as a part of their ongoing struggle to secure their rights and ensure a fair compensation package for their services.

Background of the Protest

The issue of ASHA workers’ wages has been a long-standing concern. Revanth Reddy, who promised an increase in their salaries during his electoral campaign, is now under pressure to fulfill his commitment. With their current wages not matching the growing demands of their work, ASHA workers are determined to make their voices heard in the hope that the government will act.

The protests are expected to continue in the coming days, with ASHA workers vowing to intensify their efforts until their demands are met.