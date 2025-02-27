Rashmika Highlights Salman Khan’s Popularity Even Among His Enemies in ‘Sikandar’ Teaser

Teaser of ‘Sikandar’ Unveiled

Mumbai: The much-awaited teaser for “Sikandar”, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally been released, generating immense excitement among fans.

Salman Khan’s Power-Packed Introduction

The teaser opens with Salman Khan delivering an impactful dialogue:

“Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, Dada ne Sanjay aur Pragya ne Rajasahab.”

The makers shared the teaser on social media with the caption:

“Sikandar aa raha hai, this Eid! Here’s presenting the film teaser of Sikandar! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r. murugadoss.”

High-Octane Action and Stylish Dialogues

The 1-minute, 21-second teaser introduces Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar, exuding his signature larger-than-life charisma. As he takes on multiple enemies, he effortlessly delivers powerful punches and kicks.

The teaser also features sharp one-liners, including:

“Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge.”

“Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun.”

Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Action

The teaser introduces Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Salman Khan’s love interest in the film. This marks her first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar.

A Look Back at the First Teaser

Last year, the first teaser of “Sikandar” was unveiled, showcasing Salman Khan’s character entering a room filled with weapons. Realizing he has walked into a trap, he calmly says:

“Suna hain ki bohot saare log mere peeche pade hain. Bas, meri mudne ki der hain.”

(“I’ve heard a lot of people are after me. Just wait for me to turn around.”)

Star-Studded Cast and Eid 2025 Release

Directed by AR Murugadoss, “Sikandar” also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, and Prateik Patil Babbar in key roles. While the plot remains under wraps, Salman Khan is expected to sport a fresh and striking look in the action thriller.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated for a grand Eid 2025 release.

With its high-octane action, stylish dialogues, and stellar cast, “Sikandar” is set to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year!