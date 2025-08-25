Ashnoor Kaur asks for ten times the love and support for her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey Mumbai 25

August: Actress Ashnoor Kaur has kickstarted her TV reality show journey with Bigg Boss season 19. The show that has begun it’s airing from the 24th of August, this year saw Ashnoor as the first introduced contestant.

On Monday, few videos and pictures were shared from Ashnoor’s Instagram handle showcasing the start of her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey. In the video Ashnoor can be heard saying “By the time you see this video I would already be inside the Bigg Boss house.”

She conttinued and asked her fans to keep loving and supporting her in her new journey in the reality show niche. Few more pictures and videos reflecting on the BTS of her BB 19 grand launch shoot, straight from her vanity van appeared in her feed.

She captioned it as, “With all your love, support, and blessings, your girl Ashnoor Kaur has officially stepped into the Bigg Boss house! To all the amazing Ashnoorians who have watched her grow from the age of 4, this is the moment to see Ashnoor in her truest self-beautiful, unfiltered, and full of heart-on reality television for the very first time! We are so thrilled to have you join us on this journey and make it even more special with your love and encouragement! Keep cheering for Ashnoor, keep spreading the love, and get ready for some unforgettable memories along the way! Let the adventure begin! #AshnoorKaur #Ashnoorians #AshnoorKaurinBB19 #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss less.”

Ashnoor Kaur, all of 21 years, began her acting journey at a tender age of four and a half years old with the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani, in 2009.

Post that, Ashnoor appeared in several popular Indian TV shows, including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya , Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her biggest television hit was in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as a child actor. She was last seen as the lead in the TV show Suman Indori where received great reviews for her performance.