IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma’s Heroics Seal Thrilling One-Wicket Win for Delhi Capitals Against LSG in Last Over

Visakhapatnam: In a nail-biting encounter at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Ashutosh Sharma delivered a stunning match-winning performance that propelled Delhi Capitals (DC) to a dramatic one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG Set a Mammoth Target of 210

After being asked to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants posted an imposing total of 209/8, riding on blistering innings from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

Marsh scored a fiery 72 off 36 balls , smashing 6 fours and 6 sixes.

scored a fiery , smashing 6 fours and 6 sixes. Pooran played a stunning knock of 75 off just 30 deliveries, peppered with 6 fours and 7 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 250.

Despite a strong start, LSG faltered in the middle overs, losing wickets at key moments. David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 19 balls, helping the team cross the 200-mark.

Delhi Bowlers Make a Comeback

Delhi’s bowling unit recovered well after a tough start.

Mitchell Starc led the attack with 3 wickets ,

led the attack with , Kuldeep Yadav bagged 2 wickets ,

bagged , Mukesh Kumar and Vipraaj Nigam took one wicket each, effectively restricting LSG.

Ashutosh Sharma Turns the Game Around

In response, Delhi Capitals found themselves under pressure early but were kept in the hunt by Ashutosh Sharma’s fearless batting. His explosive stroke play and calm under pressure flipped the game on its head.

Sharma’s sensational innings stunned the Lucknow bowlers and crowd alike, as he single-handedly guided Delhi to an incredible one-wicket win, with just balls to spare.

The result marks a thrilling victory for DC and a tough loss for LSG, who had dominated for most of the match before Sharma’s magic took over.