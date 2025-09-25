Ashwin signs deal with Sydney Thunder; becomes first Indian male player to join BBL

New Delhi: Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has created history by signing with Sydney Thunder for BBL 15, becoming the biggest overseas signing since the league’s inception.

The 39-year-old off-spinner became the first Indian national men’s cricketer to feature in the BBL. While Indian women’s players have long played in domestic leagues around the world, including the WBBL, the BCCI have restricted India’s international and domestic contracted male cricketers from playing in T20 competitions abroad. Only retired Indian men’s players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues.

“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation,” Ashwin said in a statement.

The 39-year-old off-spinner will link up with the Thunder in early January. Among the games Ashwin is available for are the Thunder’s trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane Heat on January 10, their clash with Melbourne Renegades at Engie Stadium (January 12) and the Sydney Smash at the SCG (January 16).

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket during last summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, also called time on his Indian Premier League career last month.

In 287 matches for India, Ashwin claimed 765 international wickets, including 537 wickets at Test level, to sit eighth among bowlers all-time in the format. He is a Cricket World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013) winner with India, the ICC’s Cricketer and Test Cricketer of the Year of 2016 and a member of the 2011-20 Men’s Test Team of the Decade.

In 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin made 221 appearances for five franchises, making him the tournament’s seventh most-capped player. He is a two-time IPL champion with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011 and has 187 career wickets in the tournament to sit fifth all-time.

“I am so proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder. From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special. He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players,” Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said.

“Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin’s connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation,” Copeland added.

The Thunder will begin their BBL 15 campaign with a grand final rematch against Hobart Hurricanes on December 16 before hosting the Sydney Smash at ENGIE Stadium on December 20.

Sydney Thunder BBL 15 squad so far: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner.