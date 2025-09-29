Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 7 new trains from Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express

Patna: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inaugurated seven new train services from Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains aimed at providing affordable long-distance travel options for lower and middle-income passengers.

Vaishnaw flagged off the new services virtually from New Delhi, while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary symbolically inaugurated them at Patna Junction.

The newly launched Amrit Bharat Express trains will operate between Darbhanga–Madar (Ajmer), Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Chhapra–Anand Vihar (Delhi).

In addition, four passenger trains were introduced on shorter routes within Bihar. These passenger trains will run between Jhajha–Danapur, Patna–Buxar, Nawada–Patna, and Patna–Islampur.

Highlighting the significance of the launch, Vaishnaw said these trains would provide hassle-free and affordable transportation for Bihari migrants and daily passengers.

“On the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the partnership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we are launching seven new trains that will connect various cities and offer lower fares for the middle and lower-income groups,” he said.

The Railway Minister credited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his past contributions to the railway sector.

“When Nitish Kumar was the Union Railway Minister, he took the department to new heights. A slowdown came between 2004 and 2014, but after PM Modi took charge, Indian Railways began transforming once again, achieving new milestones,” Vaishnaw noted.

The introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express, a cost-effective alternative to the premium Vande Bharat trains, is part of the Centre’s push to modernise railway services while keeping travel affordable for millions.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who was present at the Patna event, expressed gratitude for the Centre’s focus on Bihar’s infrastructure growth.

“I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for transforming Bihar in sectors including rail and road infrastructure,” Choudhary said.

He announced upcoming projects such as a ring road in Bhagalpur and a four-lane road connecting Sultanganj (Bhagalpur) to Deoghar (Jharkhand), along with a new railway line to link the two prominent pilgrimage sites.

Highlighting the scale of Central assistance, Choudhary added, “During the UPA government, Bihar was getting only around Rs 1,000 crore annually for the railway sector. In the last 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, the Centre has provided more than Rs one lakh crore for railway development in Bihar.”